Prevent Rohingya genocide: UN court orders Myanmar

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has drawn widespread flak for her handling of Rohingya issue

The United Nations' top court on Thursday ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya. The court's president, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said the International Court of Justice "is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable.”

The court added that its order for so-called provisional measures intended to protect the Rohingya is binding "and creates international legal obligations" on Myanmar.

At the end of an hour-long sitting in the court's wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice, judges also ordered Myanmar to report to them in four months on what measures the country had taken to comply with the order and then to report every six months as the case moved slowly through the world court.

