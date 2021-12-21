Alert train driver saves man's life in Dhanbad, heart-stopping moment caught on cam | VIDEO

Follow us on Alert train driver saves man's life in Dhanbad

Highlights An alert train driver saved the life of a man was involved in land measuring work for the railway.

The video shows a train passing with full speed narrowly missing the man.

An alert train driver saved the life of an employee of a private company who was involved in land measuring work for the railway. The incident, which was caught on camera by a person present on the spot, shows a train passing with full speed narrowly missing the man.

According to reports, land measuring work was being done by a private company on the Howrah-Dhanbad-New Delhi section of East Central Railway. The video, which has now gone viral, was recorded when measurement was being done near Barmasia-Vinod Nagar-Pradhankhanta section in Dhanbad.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video shows that an employee of a private company was standing on the railway track with a tape and another employee was measuring the distance of the road from the track. Suddenly, a passenger train hurtling down the track. The driver of the train spotted the man standing dangerously close to the track and immediately sounded the siren. Hearing the continuous train siren, the man took evasive action and jumped from the rail track saving himself from being run over by the train.

