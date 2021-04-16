Delhi Metro important update: Frequency of trains to be changed during weekend curfew

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Delhi Metro timings changed during the weekend lockdown.

Delhi Metro Weekend Lockdown News: The Delhi Metro has tweaked the frequency of trains in view of the weekend curfew imposed by the Arvind Kejriwal government due to the rising Covid cases in the national capital.

The gap between two Metro trains will be 15 minutes, the DMRC said in a tweet.

"In view of the curfew imposed by the Govt. for coming weekend for the containment of Covid-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 min across the whole network on the weekend i.e, on 17th and 18th April 2021," the Delhi Metro tweeted.

"The two sections, where there is a bifurcation in the network i.e, Noida/Vaishali section of Blue Line and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok section of Green Line, the headway will become double i.e. services will be available after every 30 minutes in these sections," it added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday announced that weekend lockdown will be imposed in the city with an aim to break the chain of the spiralling Covid cases. Essential services and weddings will not be affected during the weekend curfew.

The city government has also ordered the malls, spas, auditoriums and gyms to shut to check overcrowding at public places.

