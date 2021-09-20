Monday, September 20, 2021
     
COVID-19: Delhi reports 20 fresh cases, zero deaths

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 0.04 percent. The capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.  

New Delhi Published on: September 20, 2021 17:37 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi reported 20 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and zero deaths. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 1,43,869, and the death toll stands at 25,085.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 0.04 percent. The capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far. Delhi reported 28 cases of infection on Sunday and 41 on Saturday. On Friday, it reported 55 Covid cases and one death. There are 379 active cases in Delhi, of which 116 are in home isolation. 

