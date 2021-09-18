Over 80 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered in India so far: Union Health Minister Mandaviya

Saturday, September 18, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2021 16:10 IST
Image Source : PTI

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, the ministry said.

 

India has administered over 80 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

"Standing tall against #COVID19. India administers 80 crore vaccine doses. Congratulations to the nation on this momentous feat," tweeted Mansukh Mandaviya. 

On Friday, India administered the highest ever single-day vaccinations with 2.5 crore doses given in 24 hours, which Mandaviya described as a golden chapter in world history.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the health ministry.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6, the ministry said.

It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore on September 7, it said. The total number of doses administered crossed the 75-crore mark on September 13.

(inputs from PTI)

