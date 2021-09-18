Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers, beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccination in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccination programme in Goa on Saturday via video conferencing after the state completed 100 per cent first dose coverage for its adult population. In a statement, the PMO said that the efforts undertaken by the state government that resulted in the successful vaccination coverage include organisation of successive "Tika Utsavs" for community mobilisation and grassroot outreach, targeted vaccination for priority groups such as inoculation at workplaces and old age homes among others.

Continuous community engagement to remove doubts and apprehensions was also done. The state also overcame challenges like Cyclone Tauktae to ensure rapid vaccination coverage, the PMO noted.

Goa managed to vaccinate 17,000-odd people till 7 pm on Friday against a target of 25,000 doses to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

Statistics from the state health department showed that 17,327 people were inoculated against COVID-19, with 2,731 getting the first dose.

The number of people who have received the first dose in the state so far stood at 6,44,553, while 5,29,529 have been administered both jabs, it said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, earlier in the day, had said his government planned to vaccinate 25,000 people to mark the PM's birthday.

Meanwhile, Goa's COVID-19 tally went up by 108 to reach 1,75,291 on Friday, while one death took the toll to 3,290, an official said. The recovery count increased by 75 during the day to touch 1,72,270, leaving the state with 731 active cases, he informed.

With 5,139 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 12,89,799, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,75,291, new cases 108, death toll 3290, discharged 171270, active cases 731, samples tested till date 12,89,799.

