  Cyclone Sitrang LIVE Updates: 5 dead in Bangladesh, high alert in several districts of Bengal, Odisha
Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Kolkata Updated on: October 25, 2022 12:47 IST
Cyclone Sitrang LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said cyclone Sitrang crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal after skirting the West Bengal coast which claimed at least 5 lives in the neighboring country and caused moderate to heavy rain and squally weather in Bengal's coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, dampening festive spirits on Deepavali and Kali Puja. The weather in the southern West Bengal districts is likely to improve from forenoon, the IMD said.

  • Oct 25, 2022 12:47 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of over northeast Bangladesh, neighborhood about 90 km north-northeast of Agartala

    IMD tweeted "the deep Depression over Bangladesh (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm “SITRANG”) further weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of over northeast Bangladesh and neighborhood about 90 km north-northeast of Agartala, and 100 km south-southwest of Shillong."

  • Oct 25, 2022 12:31 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Cyclone likely to weaken into depression and then into low pressure by Tuesday evening

    It is very likely to weaken into a depression and then into a low pressure by Tuesday evening, the IMD said. The weather office warned of squally wind with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along and off West Bengal coast on Tuesday morning, which will decrease gradually to 30 to 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph by forenoon.

  • Oct 25, 2022 12:31 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Sustained wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph

    The system, which moved towards Bangladesh from north Bay of Bengal at a speed of 56 kmph,  made landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal in Bangladesh between 9.30 pm and 11. 30 pm on Monday with a sustained wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata said. The Bangladeshi media reported that the cyclone caused heavy rain in southeastern parts of the neighbouring country.

     

  • Oct 25, 2022 12:16 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Cyclone Sitrang weakens into depression over northeastern states in India

    Cyclone Sitrang weakens into depression over northeastern states in India.

  • Oct 25, 2022 12:11 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Torrential rainfall in severe waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati

    Torrential rainfall continuing since yesterday has triggered severe waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati, Assam.

  • Oct 25, 2022 12:07 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Tides hits coast of Bakkhali beach in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, amid cyclone 'Sitrang' alert

    The tides hit the coast of Bakkhali beach in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, amid cyclone 'Sitrang' alert.

