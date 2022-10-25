Cyclone Sitrang LIVE Updates: 5 dead in Bangladesh, high alert in several districts of Bengal, Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sitrang caused heavy rains in several cities in the northeast reason

Cyclone Sitrang LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said cyclone Sitrang crossed the Bangladesh coast near Barisal after skirting the West Bengal coast which claimed at least 5 lives in the neighboring country and caused moderate to heavy rain and squally weather in Bengal's coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur, dampening festive spirits on Deepavali and Kali Puja. The weather in the southern West Bengal districts is likely to improve from forenoon, the IMD said.

