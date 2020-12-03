Image Source : PTI Cyclone Burevi: Kerala on high alert as storm likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram; TN braces for heavy rains

Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts have been put on alert as Cyclonic storm Burevi has moved west-northwestwards of Sri Lanka and was progressing with a speed of 12 kmph during past few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Authorities in Kerala on Wednesday opened over 2,000 relief camps and banned fishing along the coast for the next three days as they geared up to deal with cyclonic storm Burevi, which is expected to make landfall in the state by December 4.

A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm Burevi. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is likely to bring heavy rains and winds to the seven southern districts of Kerala from December 3 to 5.

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already reached the state. 690 members of 175 families have already been shifted to 13 relief camps.

As per reports, the cyclone is expected to hit the Thiruvananthapuram coast by Friday noon. Heavy rains have been predicted in Thiruvananthauram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam.

The State Disaster Management Authority banned fishing along the Kerala coast till December 5.

The state government also asked people to avoid travel to high range areas in view of the heavy rain forecast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Wednesday and discussed the situation prevailing in parts of the states due to cyclone Burevi while pledging all possible support from the Centre.

Tweeting about his telephonic conversation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Modi said, "We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi. Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected."

"Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas," Modi added.

'Experts have opined that Cyclone Burevi will reach Thiruvananthapuram by Friday. We have discussed matters related to the cyclone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,' CM Vijayan told reporters.

The IMD has issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala for December 3.

