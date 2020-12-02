Cyclone Burevi update: PM Modi pledges all possible support to TN, Kerala as red alert issued

Image Source : PTI India Meteorological Department (IMD) released satellite image captured on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast during todays evening or night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and discussed the situation prevailing in parts of the states due to cyclone Burevi while pledging all possible support from the Centre. Cyclone Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and December 4 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, gusting at 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

In a weather bulletin, the IMD said Burevi, over southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours and lay centred, as at 11.30 am, about 140 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 370 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 550 km nearly east-northeast of Kanniyakumari.

It is very likely to cross Trincomalee coast on Dec 2 evening/night. According to the IMD, on December 3 noon, Burevi will be centred close to Pamban.

The IMD has warned of squally weather, with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts on Wednesday.

Similarly for Thursday and Friday, it has warned of squally weather with wind speed, reaching 70-80 kmph and gusting to 90 kmph, as likely to occur over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

ALSO READ | After Nivar, Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu, heavy rains likely

Meanwhile, teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to Kanniyakumari, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Madurai, the state government has said. In Nagercoil, relief camps are being set up.

Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and December 4 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, gusting at 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

In a weather bulletin, the IMD said Burevi, over southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 25 kmph during past six hours and lay centred, as at 11.30 a.m., about 140 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 370 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 550 km nearly east-northeast of Kanniyakumari India.

It is very likely to cross Trincomalee coast on Dec 2 evening/night. According to the IMD, on December 3 noon, Burevi will be centred close to Pamban.

The IMD has warned of squally weather, with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts on Wednesday.

Similarly for Thursday and Friday, it has warned of squally weather with wind speed, reaching 70-80 kmph and gusting to 90 kmph, as likely to occur over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

Meanwhile, teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to Kanniyakumari, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Madurai, the state government has said. In Nagercoil, relief camps are being set up.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala; heavy rainfall likely

(With inputs from IANS)

Latest India News