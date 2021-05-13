Gap between two doses of Covishield Covid vaccine extended to 12-16 weeks

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Gap between two doses of Covishield extended.

The Centre on Thursday said that the gap between two doses of Covishield Covid vaccine can be increased from 12-16 weeks. The decision to extend between the first and second dose was taken on the recommendation of COVID Working Group chaired by Dr NK Arora.

The present gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine is 6-8 weeks.

There is no change in interval of Covaxin vaccine, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, doses.

"The recommendation of the COVID Working Group was accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog in its meeting on 12th May 2021," a statement issued by the Health Ministry said.

Nearly 18 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far. "In the US, the number stands around 26 crores. So, India stand in the third position," Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said during a press conference in New Delhi today.

