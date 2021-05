Image Source : PTI /INDIA TV (FILE) Bharat Biotech's Covaxin approved for phase 2/3 trials on children

The DGCI has approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for phase II/III clinical trial on those aged between two to 18 years. The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Latest India News