COVID-19: India records over 12,000 fresh cases, active tally climbs to 67,556

COVID-19 update: India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said today (April 22). The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala.

The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,48,81,877. The active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,42,83,021, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.

Rise in cases:

With India seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Friday (April 21) asked eight states and Union Territories- -Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan- - to strengthen coronavirus surveillance in all districts. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary (Health) of eight States and UTs in this regard.

Union Health Secretary said that India has been witnessing a consistent rise in COVID-I 9 cases since March 2023, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending 20th April 2023. A rise in positivity rate has also been noted across the country, with 5.5 per cent positivity reported in the week ending 19th April, against 4.7 per cent positivity reported in the previous week.

This is a cause of concern. He said that while the rates of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-I 9 have remained low, States/Districts reporting a higher number of cases may indicate a possible localized spread of infection thus necessitating a closer look at these States/Districts (high daily cases and/or high-test positivity rates) and the need to institute requisite public health measures to control and contain such surges in the initial stages.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 1 10634 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 409 43 2325052 117 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 8 1 66598 1 296 4 Assam 10 738070 8035 5 Bihar 785 53 839755 80 12307 6 Chandigarh 327 28 98713 47 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 3275 289 1165543 226 14167 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 6496 376 1997824 1374 26589 8 10 Goa* 506 6 257450 99 4014 11 Gujarat 1997 45 1275714 376 11072 12 Haryana 5491 369 1054266 979 10727 13 Himachal Pradesh 1717 58 314294 171 4235 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 554 20 475921 77 4789 15 Jharkhand 309 25 437463 24 5333 16 Karnataka 2070 93 4041677 444 40341 17 Kerala*** 18143 613 6790669 3013 71741 3 18 Ladakh 22 29298 4 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 346 15 1044777 91 10781 1 21 Maharashtra 5970 209 8006032 1197 148497 5 22 Manipur 8 137793 2149 23 Meghalaya 16 1 95185 1625 24 Mizoram 12 4 238250 726 25 Nagaland 5 1 35210 782 26 Odisha 2697 286 1329243 203 9208 27 Puducherry 391 68 174819 108 1981 1 28 Punjab** 1995 133 767660 276 19305 1 29 Rajasthan 3742 219 1308394 370 9689 2 30 Sikkim 61 2 43979 12 500 31 Tamil Nadu 3660 34 3563144 492 38061 2 32 Telangana 311 12 838790 43 4111 33 Tripura 15 3 107097 3 940 34 Uttarakhand 388 40 443095 113 7762 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 4691 213 2109844 772 23670 3 36 West Bengal 1127 146 2097817 53 21534 Total# 67556 1386 44283021 10765 531300 32 *Kerala- “ 3 (Three) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 10 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1995 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2697. ***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

