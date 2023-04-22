Saturday, April 22, 2023
     
COVID-19: India records over 12,000 fresh cases, active tally climbs to 67,556

COVID-19: The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,48,81,877. The active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2023 10:27 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India records over 12,000 fresh cases, active tally climbs to 67,556.

COVID-19 update: India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said today (April 22). The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala. 

The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,48,81,877. The active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,42,83,021, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

ALSO READ: Covid19: Maharashtra logs in 993 new cases, active tally at 5,970

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.

Rise in cases:

With India seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Friday (April 21) asked eight states and Union Territories- -Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan- - to strengthen coronavirus surveillance in all districts. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary (Health) of eight States and UTs in this regard.

Union Health Secretary said that India has been witnessing a consistent rise in COVID-I 9 cases since March 2023, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending 20th April 2023. A rise in positivity rate has also been noted across the country, with 5.5 per cent positivity reported in the week ending 19th April, against 4.7 per cent positivity reported in the previous week.

This is a cause of concern. He said that while the rates of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-I 9 have remained low, States/Districts reporting a higher number of cases may indicate a possible localized spread of infection thus necessitating a closer look at these States/Districts (high daily cases and/or high-test positivity rates) and the need to institute requisite public health measures to control and contain such surges in the initial stages.

ALSO READ: Amid COVID-19 surge, Centre issues advisory for eight states | Check details

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 10634   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 409 43  2325052 117  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 8 66598 296  
4 Assam 10   738070   8035  
5 Bihar 785 53  839755 80  12307  
6 Chandigarh 327 28  98713 47  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 3275 289  1165543 226  14167
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 6496 376  1997824 1374  26589
10 Goa* 506 257450 99  4014  
11 Gujarat 1997 45  1275714 376  11072  
12 Haryana 5491 369  1054266 979  10727  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1717 58  314294 171  4235
14 Jammu and Kashmir 554 20  475921 77  4789  
15 Jharkhand 309 25  437463 24  5333  
16 Karnataka 2070 93  4041677 444  40341  
17 Kerala*** 18143 613  6790669 3013  71741
18 Ladakh 22   29298 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 346 15  1044777 91  10781
21 Maharashtra 5970 209  8006032 1197  148497
22 Manipur 8   137793   2149  
23 Meghalaya 16 95185   1625  
24 Mizoram 12 238250   726  
25 Nagaland 5 35210   782  
26 Odisha 2697 286  1329243 203  9208  
27 Puducherry 391 68  174819 108  1981
28 Punjab** 1995 133  767660 276  19305
29 Rajasthan 3742 219  1308394 370  9689
30 Sikkim 61 43979 12  500  
31 Tamil Nadu 3660 34  3563144 492  38061
32 Telangana 311 12  838790 43  4111  
33 Tripura 15 107097 940  
34 Uttarakhand 388 40  443095 113  7762
35 Uttar Pradesh 4691 213  2109844 772  23670
36 West Bengal 1127 146  2097817 53  21534  
Total# 67556 1386  44283021 10765  531300 32 
*Kerala- “ 3 (Three) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 10 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1995 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2697.
***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

