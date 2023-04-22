COVID-19: India records over 12,000 fresh cases, active tally climbs to 67,556

COVID-19 update: India has recorded 12,193 fresh COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, the Union health ministry said today (April 22). The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 5,31,300 with 42 more fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala.
The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4,48,81,877. The active cases account for 0.15 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,42,83,021, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
Vaccination data:
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.
Rise in cases:
With India seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Friday (April 21) asked eight states and Union Territories- -Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan- - to strengthen coronavirus surveillance in all districts. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary (Health) of eight States and UTs in this regard.
Union Health Secretary said that India has been witnessing a consistent rise in COVID-I 9 cases since March 2023, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending 20th April 2023. A rise in positivity rate has also been noted across the country, with 5.5 per cent positivity reported in the week ending 19th April, against 4.7 per cent positivity reported in the previous week.
This is a cause of concern. He said that while the rates of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-I 9 have remained low, States/Districts reporting a higher number of cases may indicate a possible localized spread of infection thus necessitating a closer look at these States/Districts (high daily cases and/or high-test positivity rates) and the need to institute requisite public health measures to control and contain such surges in the initial stages.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|1
|10634
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|409
|43
|2325052
|117
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8
|1
|66598
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|738070
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|785
|53
|839755
|80
|12307
|6
|Chandigarh
|327
|28
|98713
|47
|1184
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3275
|289
|1165543
|226
|14167
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|6496
|376
|1997824
|1374
|26589
|8
|10
|Goa*
|506
|6
|257450
|99
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|1997
|45
|1275714
|376
|11072
|12
|Haryana
|5491
|369
|1054266
|979
|10727
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1717
|58
|314294
|171
|4235
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|554
|20
|475921
|77
|4789
|15
|Jharkhand
|309
|25
|437463
|24
|5333
|16
|Karnataka
|2070
|93
|4041677
|444
|40341
|17
|Kerala***
|18143
|613
|6790669
|3013
|71741
|3
|18
|Ladakh
|22
|29298
|4
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|346
|15
|1044777
|91
|10781
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|5970
|209
|8006032
|1197
|148497
|5
|22
|Manipur
|8
|137793
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|16
|1
|95185
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|12
|4
|238250
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|5
|1
|35210
|782
|26
|Odisha
|2697
|286
|1329243
|203
|9208
|27
|Puducherry
|391
|68
|174819
|108
|1981
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|1995
|133
|767660
|276
|19305
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|3742
|219
|1308394
|370
|9689
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|61
|2
|43979
|12
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3660
|34
|3563144
|492
|38061
|2
|32
|Telangana
|311
|12
|838790
|43
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|15
|3
|107097
|3
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|388
|40
|443095
|113
|7762
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4691
|213
|2109844
|772
|23670
|3
|36
|West Bengal
|1127
|146
|2097817
|53
|21534
|Total#
|67556
|1386
|44283021
|10765
|531300
|32
|*Kerala- “ 3 (Three) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 10 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1995 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2697.
|***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.