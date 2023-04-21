Amid COVID-19 surge, Centre issues advisory for eight states | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amid COVID-19 surge, Centre issues state-wise precautions

COVID-19 surge in India: With India seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Central government on Friday (April 21) asked eight states and Union Territories- -Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan- - to strengthen coronavirus surveillance in all districts. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary (Health) of eight States and UTs in this regard.

Union Health Secretary said that India has been witnessing a consistent rise in COVID-I 9 cases since March 2023, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending 20th April 2023. A rise in positivity rate has also been noted across the country, with 5.5 per cent positivity reported in the week ending 19th April, against 4.7 per cent positivity reported in the previous week. This is a cause of concern. He said that while the rates of hospitalization and deaths due to COVID-I 9 have remained low, States/Districts reporting a higher number of cases may indicate a possible localized spread of infection thus necessitating a closer look at these States/Districts (high daily cases and/or high-test positivity rates) and the need to institute requisite public health measures to control and contain such surges in the initial stages.

Bhushan advised the states to follow the five-fold strategy for control of pandemic, i.e., Test-Track- Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour. It is critical for the State Health Department to institute prompt and effective public health measures with a key focus on the following aspects. The Union Health Secretary asked all these eight states to follow these guidelines:

He further said that the pandemic is still not over, and we must remain cautious against laxity at any level, which may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so far. It is also critical to ensure timely and regular updation of data to assist in accurate monitoring of the situation. It is essential that the State must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Regular monitoring and follow-up action are crucial.

India has recorded 11,692 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 66,170, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 21). The death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684) today. The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,72,256, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

