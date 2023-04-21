COVID-19: India reports 11,692 new coronavirus cases, active tally climb to 66,170

Friday, April 21, 2023
     
Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2023 11:26 IST
COVID-19: India has recorded 11,692 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 66,170, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 21). The death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684) today. 

Active cases:

The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,72,256, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Health ministry data on vaccination: 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Rising cases:

In wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation. The PMO informed in a statement that the focus of the meeting was on the status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign in the country and the key necessary steps as a response to the recent surge in Covid cases.

"Dr PK Mishra stressed that the time tested 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence COVID Appropriate Behaviour must continue to be implemented and equally crucial to promote awareness within the community regarding COVID appropriate behaviour and caution citizens against complacency," the PMO statement read. During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

Bhushan highlighted that India has been witnessing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with the majority of cases being reported in eight states; Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. Further, the sudden increase in positivity was also highlighted along with the status of tests being conducted in the country. A detailed analysis of active cases within these eight states was presented. It was highlighted that approximately 92 per cent of the cases are under home isolation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 10634 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 452 13  2324935 68  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 9   66597   296  
4 Assam 10   738070   8035  
5 Bihar 732 66  839675 71  12307
6 Chandigarh 299 22  98666 46  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 2986 210  1165317 372  14164
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 6120 74  1996450 1526  26581
10 Goa* 512 257351 90  4014  
11 Gujarat 2042 49  1275338 380  11072  
12 Haryana 5122 231  1053287 825  10727
13 Himachal Pradesh 1659 13  314123 294  4233  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 574 65  475844 152  4789  
15 Jharkhand 284 20  437439 26  5333  
16 Karnataka 1977 15  4041233 414  40341  
17 Kerala*** 18756 642  6787656 3116  71728
18 Ladakh 22 29294 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 331   1044686   10780  
21 Maharashtra 6179 77  8004835 1033  148492
22 Manipur 8 137793 2149  
23 Meghalaya 15 95185 1625  
24 Mizoram 8 238250 726  
25 Nagaland 4 35210   782  
26 Odisha 2411 234  1329040 197  9208  
27 Puducherry 459 41  174711 97  1980  
28 Punjab** 1862 95  767384 294  19304  
29 Rajasthan 3523 322  1308024 346  9687
30 Sikkim 63 12  43967 22  500  
31 Tamil Nadu 3626 63  3562652 469  38059  
32 Telangana 299 838747 45  4111  
33 Tripura 18 107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 348 21  442982 162  7761  
35 Uttar Pradesh 4478 180  2109072 653  23667
36 West Bengal 981 102  2097764 60  21534  
Total# 66170 884  44272256 10780  531258 19 
*Kerala- “ 1 (one ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 09 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1862 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2411.
***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

