Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India reports 11,692 new coronavirus cases, active tally climb to 66,170.

COVID-19 : India has recorded 11,692 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 66,170, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 21). The death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684) today.

Active cases:

The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,72,256, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 surge: Delhi HC makes masks mandatory inside court premises

Health ministry data on vaccination:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Rising cases:

In wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation. The PMO informed in a statement that the focus of the meeting was on the status of preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign in the country and the key necessary steps as a response to the recent surge in Covid cases.

"Dr PK Mishra stressed that the time tested 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence COVID Appropriate Behaviour must continue to be implemented and equally crucial to promote awareness within the community regarding COVID appropriate behaviour and caution citizens against complacency," the PMO statement read. During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

Bhushan highlighted that India has been witnessing a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases with the majority of cases being reported in eight states; Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. Further, the sudden increase in positivity was also highlighted along with the status of tests being conducted in the country. A detailed analysis of active cases within these eight states was presented. It was highlighted that approximately 92 per cent of the cases are under home isolation.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Delhi sees over 1600 new cases, positivity rate at 26.75%; Maha reports 1,113

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 3 10634 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 452 13 2324935 68 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9 66597 296 4 Assam 10 738070 8035 5 Bihar 732 66 839675 71 12307 2 6 Chandigarh 299 22 98666 46 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 2986 210 1165317 372 14164 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 6120 74 1996450 1526 26581 3 10 Goa* 512 2 257351 90 4014 11 Gujarat 2042 49 1275338 380 11072 12 Haryana 5122 231 1053287 825 10727 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 1659 13 314123 294 4233 14 Jammu and Kashmir 574 65 475844 152 4789 15 Jharkhand 284 20 437439 26 5333 16 Karnataka 1977 15 4041233 414 40341 17 Kerala*** 18756 642 6787656 3116 71728 1 18 Ladakh 22 4 29294 8 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 331 1044686 10780 21 Maharashtra 6179 77 8004835 1033 148492 3 22 Manipur 8 1 137793 2 2149 23 Meghalaya 15 3 95185 2 1625 24 Mizoram 8 3 238250 7 726 25 Nagaland 4 1 35210 782 26 Odisha 2411 234 1329040 197 9208 27 Puducherry 459 41 174711 97 1980 28 Punjab** 1862 95 767384 294 19304 29 Rajasthan 3523 322 1308024 346 9687 1 30 Sikkim 63 12 43967 22 500 31 Tamil Nadu 3626 63 3562652 469 38059 32 Telangana 299 7 838747 45 4111 33 Tripura 18 3 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 348 21 442982 162 7761 35 Uttar Pradesh 4478 180 2109072 653 23667 4 36 West Bengal 981 102 2097764 60 21534 Total# 66170 884 44272256 10780 531258 19 *Kerala- “ 1 (one ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 09 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1862 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2411. ***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

Latest India News