COVID-19 surge: Delhi HC makes masks mandatory inside court premises; asks lawyers to follow protocol

COVID surge in India: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Thursday (April 20) made it mandatory for lawyers, staff and litigants to wear face masks at all times in court premises as a precautionary measure. The court also asked people to follow appropriate protocol in order to contain and combat the spread of COVID-19 cases.

The circular was issued today by Registrar General Ravinder Dudeja. In a circular, the High Court advised against large gatherings in the common and waiting areas to avoid any further spread of the virus.

Delhi High Court circular

"Hon'ble the Chief Justice has been pleased to order that due to surge in the COVID-19 cases in the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi, in order to contain and combat the spread of COVID-19 cases, all the concerned ie staff working in this court and members of the bar, including their staff and the litigants, are hereby directed to make use of face masks at all times in the premises of this court as a matter of caution, not to gather in large number at common areas, waiting areas of court blocks as far as possible and follow appropriate Covid protocols in letter and spirit to avoid any further spread of the virus," according to an order issued by Registrar General Ravinder Dudeja.

In the circular, Dudeja requested all high court officials to ensure that the directions issued from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19 are strictly followed. "All the Registrars/OSDs/Co-ordinators, DIAC/Joint Registrars (Judicial)/Private Secretaries to the Chief Justice and Judges are hereby requested to ensure that the directions issued from time to time to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus are strictly followed by officers/officials under their control," it added.

Delhi COVID cases

Delhi logged 1,603 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The positivity rate is currently at 26.75 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department. With the new cases, Delhi's active tally has climbed to 1,526.

Meanwhile, India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active caseload rose to 65,286, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

