Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid19: Maharashtra logs in 993 new cases, active tally at 5,970

Maharashtra on Friday logged 993 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus taking the active tally to 5,970, the daily health bulletin informed. Meanwhile, the state recorded five deaths.

Earlier in the day, Centre issued an advisory for eight states and union territories amid a surge in coronavirus cases. These states and UTs include Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

India Covid Tally

India has recorded 11,692 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 66,170, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 21). The death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684) today.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 surge: Delhi HC makes masks mandatory inside court premises

Latest India News