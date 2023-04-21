Friday, April 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Covid19: Maharashtra logs in 993 new cases, active tally at 5,970

Covid19: Maharashtra logs in 993 new cases, active tally at 5,970

Covid19: Maharashtra recorded five deaths while the active tally rose to 5,970.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Mumbai Published on: April 21, 2023 20:23 IST
Covid19, Delhi, Maharashtra,
Image Source : PTI Covid19: Maharashtra logs in 993 new cases, active tally at 5,970

Maharashtra on Friday logged 993 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus taking the active tally to 5,970, the daily health bulletin informed. Meanwhile, the state recorded five deaths. 

Earlier in the day, Centre issued an advisory for eight states and union territories amid a surge in coronavirus cases. These states and UTs include Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

India Covid Tally

India has recorded 11,692 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 66,170, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday (April 21). The death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684) today. 

ALSO READ | COVID-19 surge: Delhi HC makes masks mandatory inside court premises

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News