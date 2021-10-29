India logs fresh 14,348 COVID cases, over 13,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases decline to 1.61 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker administers a dose of Covid vaccine to a student during vaccination camp in Thane.

India recorded 14,348 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 805 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 13,198 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.20 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,36,27,632.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 1,61,334 , the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 60,58,85,769 samples have been tested up to October 28 for COVID-19. Of these 12,84,552 samples were tested on Thursday.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,57,191. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

As per the information provided by the Ministry of Health, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent- which is lowest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate (1.18 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for last 35 days. The daily positivity rate (1.12 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for last 25 days.

Meanwhile, a day after it registered an uptick in daily fresh cases, Kerala on Thursday witnessed a decline, reporting 7,738 new COVID-19 infections and 708 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,37,135 and the toll to 30,685. The state had logged 9,445 fresh infections yesterday.

Of the 708 deaths, 56 were reported in the last few days, 542 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 110 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said.

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday in an order stated that the ongoing Covid guidelines will prevail till November 30. The decision was taken in light of the pandemic and the approaching festive season. The order released extends the validity of the order dated September 28, 2021.

Ahead of the festival season, the Centre Saturday asked all states and union territories to ensure there is no large gathering and that they take proactive measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

A number of major festivals, including Diwali and Chhath, will be celebrated in the coming month. The total number of active cases and high case positivity in some districts continue to remain a matter of concern.

