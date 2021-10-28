Gujarat night curfew timings revised as COVID cases dip. Check latest guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE Gujarat on Wednesday reported 17 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,26,481, the state health department said.

The Gujarat government on Thursday relaxed the ongoing COVID-induced night curfew timings by two hours as the state witnesses a dip in fresh coronavirus cases.

Here are the latest guidelines:

The night curfew timings in the state will now be from 1 am-5 am instead of 12 am to 6 am for one month starting October 30. Cinema halls will be allowed to operate at full capacity in the state. Restaurants will be allowed to run at 75 percent capacity, said the state government.

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 17 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,26,481, the state health department said. A total of 15 patients were discharged during the day, which increased the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 8,16,220.

Gujarat is now left with 173 active cases, it said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,088 on Wednesday with no new fatality reported.

