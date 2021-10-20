Follow us on Image Source : PTI BREAKING | Covid-induced night curfew ends in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday ended the Covid-induced night curfew in the state. Earlier in September, the state govt had revised the timings of this curfew. The government had imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am every day in light of the pandemic.

On behalf of Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Kumar Awasthi, orders have been issued to all the Divisional Commissioners, Additional Director Generals of Police, Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police and district officers to end the night curfew.

For the last few months, the covid cases in Uttar Pradesh have significantly reduced, according to the figures released on Tuesday. Only 12 new cases of corona virus were reported in Uttar Pradesh. Up until Monday, 72 out of 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh had become completely corona free.

