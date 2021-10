Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People, not adhering to social distancing norms, throng Sadar Bazar ahead of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday in an order stated that the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines will prevail till November 30. The decision was taken in light of the pandemic and the approaching festive season. The order released extends the validity of the order dated September 28, 2021.

Latest India News