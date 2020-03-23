Mumbai: Man who recovered after testing COVID-19 positive, dies

Image Source : FILE/PTI Mumbai: Man who tested COVID-19 +ve but was cured, dies

A 68-year-old man in Mumbai, who was initially tested positive for COVD-19 but subsequently became negative, died on Sunday night in a hospital in Mumbai. The deceased was a Philippines national. This is the third death reported from Mumbai in connection with the coronavirus.

The man had initially tested positive for coronavirus and was under treatment at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. He was later shifted to a private hospital after his test report came out negative, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement. He died at the private hospital late Sunday night, it said.

He had developed acute renal failure & respiratory distress, Maharashtra's public health department said.

"He had diabetes mellitus and asthma and was admitted to the Kasturba hospital on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress," the civic body said.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 89 with 15 more coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country nears 400.

Of the new cases, 14 are in Mumbai and one in Pune, they said. Covid-19 has so far claimed two lives in Maharashtra. The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 41 foreign nationals and the seven deaths reported so far.

Gujarat, Bihar and Maharahstra reported a death each on Sunday, while four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the Union Health Ministry said.

