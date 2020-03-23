Coronavirus +ve cases near 400-mark, death toll rises to 7; Check state-wise list

Monday, March 23, 2020
     
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases jumped to 396 in India including foreign nationals on Sunday as 81 new cases were reported from across the country-- the highest single-day increase so far.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2020 9:30 IST
Coronavirus positive cases in India nears 400-mark; 81 new COVID-19 cases reported, death toll rises to 7

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases jumped to 396 in India including foreign nationals on Sunday as 81 new cases were reported from across the country-- the highest single-day increase so far. India reported three more deaths -- each from Mumbai, Patna and Surat on Sunday, taking the overall toll in the country to seven. "A total number of Coronavirus positive cases has spiked to 396 in India (including foreign nationals)," said an official from the ICMR. Till last week, the highest single-day increase was 50 COVID-19 cases.

India on Sunday observed a self-imposed Janata Curfew following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal. The self-imposed curfew was a huge success as the country was nearly brought to a standstill with all trains also coming to a halt. Indian Railways has already cancelled all passenger trains till March 31 to curb the movement of people thereby containing COVID-19 spread. More than 80 Indian towns and cities are in lockdown. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

As the number of deaths and active cases increased, the Centre directed states to initiate lockdown in districts that had reported Covid-19 cases.  Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases followed by Kerala. Meanwhile, Several states including Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal have imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread.

"The states have been asked to initiate lockdown in 75 districts. This number will be revised as the situation is developing," Joint Secretary (Health) Lav Agarwal said.

Kerala has reported 52 cases, including seven foreign nationals. Delhi has reported 27 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 25 cases, including a foreigner.

Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 24 cases, including two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Karnataka has 20 coronavirus patients. Punjab and Ladakh have 13 cases each. Gujarat has 14 cases while Tamil Nadu has 7 cases, which includes 2 foreigners. Chandigarh has 5 cases.

Check State-wise Coronavirus +ve cases: 

(*including foreign nationals, source: ICMR)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/

Discharged/Migrated

 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 5 0 0 0
2 Bihar 2 0 0 1
3 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0
4 Delhi 28 1 5 1
5 Gujarat 18 0 0 1
6 Haryana 7 14 0 0
7 Himachal Pradesh 2 0 0 0
8 Karnataka 26 0 2 1
9 Kerala 45 7 3 0
10 Madhya Pradesh 4 0 0 0
11 Maharashtra 64 3 0 2
12 Odisha 2 0 0 0
13 Puducherry 1 0 0 0
14 Punjab 21 0 0 1
15 Rajasthan 22 2 3 0
16 Tamil Nadu 5 2 1 0
17 Telengana 11 11 1 0
18 Chandigarh 5 0 0 0
19 Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 0 0
20 Ladakh 13 0 0 0
21 Uttar Pradesh 26 1 9 0
22 Uttarakhand 3 0 0 0
23 West Bengal 4 0 0 0
Total number of confirmed cases in India 319 41 24 7

