Image Source : PTI (FILE) Covid-19 Lockdown 4.0: Your one-stop shop for all you need to know

Coronavirus lockdown has been extended. Many who were eagerly waiting and expecting the government to end the lockdown will have to stay inside for some more days. Though this can prove to be an ordeal for some, the government took the decision in order to contain coronavirus outbreak. We bring you everything you need to know about Lockdown 4.0

Lockdown extended till May 31

With each announcement about coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, there is a bunch of instructions for common man. It mostly deals with what one can do and can't, what will remain open and what will remain closed. Getting updates from informal sources may prove to be tricky and can even land you in soup with the police. We've made life simple for you. Check out the story below to know what's allowed and what's not in Lockdown 4.0

Lockdown 4.0: What's allowed and what's prohibited till May 31

Nationwide lockdown had proved to be troublesome for thousands of migrant workers for whom there was no way to go home as all public transport was suspended. Now, MHA has allowed inter-state and intra-state travel but with a few conditions.

Inter-state travel of passenger vehicles allowed but with a condition

During previous lockdowns, quite a few people were anxious to know whether liquor shops and bars would open. They were briefly opened yes, but it resulted in a massive rush in many parts of the country. So what will the situation be during Lockdown 4.0? Check out below.

Will bars and restaurants open after new MHA guidelines?

For those among us waiting eagerly for barbershops to open, here's good news. Barbershops, salons, markets except those located in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Lockdown 4.0

Red, Green and Orange zones are something people across the country have become accustomed to hearing about. In Lockdown 4.0, states have the liberty to delineate these zones within their territory.

So we are in for another brief period of lockdown. Guidelines from respective states are expected on Monday. Let's resolve to abide by the rules and stop spread of deadly coronavirus.

