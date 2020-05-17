Image Source : FILE Domestic, international flight services to remain suspended till May 31: DGCA

Hours after the government announced extension of the coronavirus lockdown,The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice extending the prohibition on domestic and international flights till May 31.

The regulator on Sunday said the suspension of all domestic and international scheduled commercial passenger flights have been "further extended up to 11.59 PM on May 31".

The DGCA also said "foreign and domestic airlines shall be suitably informed about the opening of their operations whether international to or from India or domestic, respectively, in due course".

This restriction would not be applicable to domestic and international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA, it said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the nodal department, has announced lockdown 4.0 till May 31 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage