Lockdown 4.0: What's allowed and what's prohibited till May 31

As the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a revised list of guidelines on what will be allowed and what will be prohibited over the next two weeks starting tomorrow. Except for the containment zones, most of the activities allowed during Lockdown 4.0 will be the same for red, orange and green zones.

The night curfew across the nation from 7 PM to 7 AM, meanwhile, will continue to remain in place, except when it doesn’t involve essential activities

Here is what will be allowed during Lockdown 4.0:

1. Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, with mutual consent of states/UTs involved

2. Intra-statement movement of passenger vehicles with buses, as decided by states/UTs; the SOPs will be issued by the states

3. Sports stadia will be allowed to be open, but no spectators will be allowed inside

Prohibited activities:

1. Domestic and international air travel, except when domestic travel involves essential/medical reasons

2. Metro train services across the nation

3. Schools, colleges and educational and training institutions

4. All cinema halls, shopping malls, entertainment venues will continue to remain closed

5. All political events, rallies and other public gatherings prohibited

6. All religious places to continue to remain closed

