Image Source : FILE Lockdown 4.0: Will bars and restaurants open after new MHA guidelines?

The government has issued a new set of rules and guidelines for the fourth spell of lockdown that will set in from tomorrow. In the new guidelines, the government has given significant relaxation in the services that are prohibited till May 31. But will bars and restaurants open in the lockdown 4.0?

As per the new set of guidelines, the bars and restaurants will remain closed in lockdown 4.0.

"Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, except those meant for housing/ health/police/government officials /healthcare workers /stranded persons including tourists and for quarantine facilities and running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and airports. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items," read the MHA guidelines.

Similarly, bars will also not be permitted to function.

Liquor shops were opened in most parts of the country recently. Several states including Delhi and Maharashtra resorted to the token system to ensure the smooth functioning of the liquor shops.

