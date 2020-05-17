Lockdown 4.0: States given power to decide which area falls under which of the five zones

Image Source : PTI States given power to decide which area falls under which of the five zones

As the government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown for the fourth time, the state administrations have given the power to decide which area falls under red, green, orange, containment and buffer zone. However, the states should consider parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Center in the delineation of areas into zones.

Within these five zones, the district authorities will demarcate the containment, red, orange and buffer zones. With Lockdown 4.0, the Center met the demand of almost all States which demanded power to decide the zones.

"In the containment zone, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be restricted perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in and out of these zones except for medical emergency and for maintaining the supply of essential goods and services," reads guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the new guidelines, in the containment zone, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house to house surveillance, and other clinical interventions as required.

The night curfew movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31.

