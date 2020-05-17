Lockdown 4.0: Govt allows inter-state travel of passenger vehicles with mutual consent between states and UTs

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lockdown 4.0: Inter-state travel allowed of passenger vehicles

Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent between states and UTs will be allowed, the centre said today as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, the third extension since the lockdown was announced on March 25.

However, all domestic and international flights will remain suspended, except for those allowed by the Home Ministry for security and medical purposes. No metro trains will run and schools and colleges will remain shut.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued a new set of guidelines pertaining to what is allowed and restricted in different zones. The new phase has a lot more relaxations outside containment zones. However, the night curfew will remain, that people will be allowed to step outside only for essential travel after 7pm.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage