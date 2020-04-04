Image Source : VISHAL SINGH CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research makes 850 litres of santiser in 2 days

In times when sanitiser is a much sought after thing in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, an Indian organisation has come ahead to do its bit to address the situation.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research in Lucknow has made 850 litres of sanitiser in just two days. Aalok Dhawan, the Director of CSIR was instructed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make sanitisers to be used by the people. Dhawan, went into a huddle with his colleagues in CSIR and achieved manufacture of 850 litres of sanitiser.

UP CM has been directing institutions to make equipments which will come in handy to deal with coronavirus pandemic. Scientists of CSIR are working to make that can be reused to prevent oneself from coronavirus infection.

(Reported by Vishal Singh)

