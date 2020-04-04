1023 coronavirus cases in India related to Tablighi Jamaat, says Health Ministry

Image Source : ANI India's coronavirus cases go up to 2,902; 68 deaths so far

With 601 cases of the deadly coronavirus in 24 hours, India's tally stood at 2,902 with 68 deaths, the Health Ministry said at a press briefing at 4 pm on Saturday. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said about 1,023 cases (30 percent) of the COVID-19 virus were related to the Tablighi Jamaat in at least 17 states.

The official said about nine percent of the coronavirus patients belonged to 0-20 years while 42 percent were between 21-40 years in age. 33 percent of cases were of between 41-60 years of age, and 17 patients crossed 60 years of age, he said.

