Saturday, April 04, 2020
     
1023 coronavirus cases in India related to Tablighi Jamaat, says Health Ministry

India's cases of the deadly coronavirus on Saturday rose to 2,902 with 68 deaths. At least 601 new cases of COVID-19 have emerged in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in a press conference at 4 PM today.

New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2020 16:32 IST
With 601 cases of the deadly coronavirus in 24 hours, India's tally stood at 2,902 with 68 deaths, the Health Ministry said at a press briefing at 4 pm on Saturday. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said about 1,023 cases (30 percent) of the COVID-19 virus were related to the Tablighi Jamaat in at least 17 states.

The official said about nine percent of the coronavirus patients belonged to 0-20 years while 42 percent were between 21-40 years in age. 33 percent of cases were of between 41-60 years of age, and 17 patients crossed 60 years of age, he said. 

