Only lights should be switched off tomorrow, not home appliances: Power Ministry

File Image (PTI)

The Ministry of Power on Saturday clarified certain apprehensions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for switching off lights on Sunday. There is no call to switch off street lights or appliances in homes, the ministry said, adding that only lights are required to be turned off.

The lights in hospitals and other essential services will remain on, the Ministry of Power said in a statement today.

"The prime minister has appealed to voluntarily switch off lights between 9:00 p.m to 9:09 pm on April 5. Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in grid and voltage fluctuation which may harm electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced," the statement said.

"No call to switch off street lights or appliances in homes. Only lights should be switched off. The lights in hospitals and other essential services will remain on. Local bodies have been advised to keep street lights on for public safety," it read.

"The National Load Despatch Centre has worked out the procedures for grid balancing during the period which they will be communicating to the Regional and State Load Despatch Centres separately."

