PM Modi reviews nation-wide preparedness to deal with COVID-19, holds meeting with empowered groups

PM Modi on Saturday reviewed nation-wide preparedness to deal with COVID-19 amid lockdown and held meeting with empowered groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a joint meeting of the empowered groups constituted for planning and ensuring implementation of COVID-19 response activities in the country. The Prime Minister directed the concerned groups and officials to ensure sufficient production, procurement and availability of all essential medical equipment such as PPEs, masks, gloves and ventilators. Modi also reviewed countrywide preparedness regarding the availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training.

PM @narendramodi reviewed countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 4, 2020

India coronavirus confirmed cases near 3000-mark

With around 601 fresh cases of the deadly coronavirus reported in the last 12 hours, India recorded its highest spike so far on Saturday morning, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 2,902. According to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the figures reflected 2,650 active cases, 181 cured/discharged patients while 68 were reported dead.

The updated numbers show Maharashtra at the top with cases 490 and 20 deaths while 50 patients among these were either cured, discharged or migrated. Following Maharashtra is the southern state of Tamil Nadu which has 411 confirmed COVID-19 cases including one death and six who either migrated/cured or were discharged. Kerala too has 295 cases while Delhi has reported 6 deaths of the total 386 cases.

