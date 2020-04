5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Noida (representational)

Five more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Noida as the city reels from fast-spreading coronavirus. As per latest reports, 4 of the 5 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from JJ colony, Nangla, Sector 5 while the other one has been reported from Gram Vajidpur, Sector 135.

Both the localities have been sealed off till 10:00 PM on Sunday and disinfection process in underway.

These 5 cases have taken Noida's overall case tally to 55.