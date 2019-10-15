Nitish Kumar holds high-level meeting on water-logging in Patna | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 15, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Haryana: Stubble burning continues in parts of the state, visuals from Fatehabad. (14.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/g8QnmBkNbD— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 214 and PM 10 at 211 both in 'Poor' category, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.
East Midnapore: Basudeb Mondal, TMC leader who was also the former Panchayat Pradhan of Bakcha village was murdered by unidentified assailants on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public rallies in Charkhi Dadri and Kurukshetra in Haryana today.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Wani (in Yavatmal) and Arvi (in Wardha) in Maharashtra today.
Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh will visit Ayodhya today, along with the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to hold rallies in Pratapgarh, Kanpur and Lucknow Cantt today.
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday placed officials under suspension, withheld payment of salaries and issued show-cause notices to them after they were found wanting in the discharge of their duties during water-logging in Patna this month.
The chief minister held an hours-long meeting with members of his cabinet and top government officials. During the meeting that began at 4 pm, the accountability of officials was fixed, remedial measures discussed and instructions were issued for strict implementation.
Briefing journalists, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said many officials posted in the Patna Municipal Corporation and Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) – were taken to task, while the project manager of the private company L&T, which has been carrying out the “Namami Gange project”, has been issued a show-cause notice.
Two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested from Kosi Kalan area here, a senior police officer said on Monday.
A PAN card, one watch, Rs 600 in cash and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.
Tuhir Shekh and Dilip Mandal, both residents of Bangladesh, were nabbed near Idgah Kosi Kalan on Sunday evening, the SSP said.
Both have been sent to jail, he added.
A 36-year-old sweeper at a night shelter was allegedly killed by two men in a revenge attack after he denied them entry inside the premises, police said on Monday. Praveen Kumar, who hailed from Rohtak, also worked at the Central Hospital.
The incident took place around 7:30 am near Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan in Connaught Place. The accused attacked Kumar and another man near the gate of the night shelter, they said.
Police arrested the accused and a case of murder has been registered at the Connaught Place police station, a senior police officer said.
Kumar had reached the shelter with his friend Razi (30) for their morning duty when the incident happened.
In a bid to win the support of over 1.50 lakh taxi drivers and owners in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the AAP government is likely to relax various test fees and penal charges for them. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday okayed a proposal for providing monetary reliefs to taxi drivers on various counts during a meeting of his department, said a senior government official.
In August, the government had waived the fitness test fee and significantly scaled-down various other charges, including penalties for autos.
In Transport Department meeting, it was decided to waive fitness test fee and GPS SIM charges and reduce the permit fee from existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, said the official.
The proposal will come into effect after its approval by the Delhi Cabinet.
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two wanted criminals after separate encounters in the national capital on Monday evening, officials said.
In the first incident, a 32-year-old man was arrested after a brief exchange of fire from near Bhalswa landfill at around 9 pm, police said.
"The accused has been identified as Pratham Anand , a resident of Tilak Nagar. He was wanted in a case after his video of firing in a house in the area of Mahendra Park, Delhi went viral," said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).
A semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said, adding he was involved in more than 25 criminal cases.
Around one dozen rounds were fired from both sides and Anand sustained an injury in his right leg.
During the investigation, it was revealed that Anand, along with his seven to eight associates, had forcibly entered a house in Mahendra Park on May 24 and fired many rounds aiming at Naresh Kumar and injured him.
As part of Indian Navy's overseas deployment, four indigenously built ships of its First Training Squadron — Tir, Sujata and Shardul and Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi, are visiting Tanzania from October 14-17, officials said Monday. During the visit, the 1TS ships would be undertaking port calls at Dar Es Salaam on October 14 and Zanzibar from October 15-17, they said.
The senior officer of First Training Squadron is Captain Varun Singh, who is also commanding officer of INS Tir.
Britains' Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Monday arrived in Pakistan amid tight security for their "most complex" tour to date, the first royal trip to the country in more than a decade. The royal couple -- the Duchess of Cambridge in a long pale blue variation of the shalwar kameez, and the Duke in a dark suit -- were accorded a red-carpet reception on their arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, the garrison city adjacent to the capital Islamabad.
They were welcomed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his wife.
Last week, Kensington Palace called the five-day trip "the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations".
The visit, which will end on October 18, has been organised at the request of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Protesting Turkey's military offensive into northeast Syria, US President Donald Trump on Monday announced he will authorise sanctions against Turkish officials, raise steel tariffs and end negotiations on a USD 100 billion trade deal. Turkey launched a cross-border assault on Kurdish fighters on Wednesday after the US decided to withdraw troops from Syria, a move criticised by the Republicans, with some terming it a "betrayal" of the Kurds.
"This (executive) order will enable the US to impose powerful additional sanctions on those who may be involved in serious human rights abuses, obstructing a ceasefire, preventing displaced persons from returning home, forcibly repatriating refugees or threatening the peace, security or stability in Syria," Trump said in a statement.
The "unilateral invasion" of northern Syria has resulted in widespread casualties and destruction, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday.
This has also undermined the successful multinational "Defeat ISIS" mission in Syria, he said. Esper will be visiting NATO next week in Brussels and he plans to press members of the alliance to take collective and individual diplomatic and economic measures in response to Turkish actions.
"Despite the opposition and repeated warnings from the US and the international community, Turkish President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan ordered a unilateral invasion of northern Syria that has resulted in widespread casualties, refugees, destruction, insecurity, and a growing threat to US military forces," he said.
