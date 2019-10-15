Nitish Kumar holds high-level meeting on water-logging in Patna | Live Updates

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday placed officials under suspension, withheld payment of salaries and issued show-cause notices to them after they were found wanting in the discharge of their duties during water-logging in Patna this month.

The chief minister held an hours-long meeting with members of his cabinet and top government officials. During the meeting that began at 4 pm, the accountability of officials was fixed, remedial measures discussed and instructions were issued for strict implementation.

Briefing journalists, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar said many officials posted in the Patna Municipal Corporation and Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) – were taken to task, while the project manager of the private company L&T, which has been carrying out the “Namami Gange project”, has been issued a show-cause notice.