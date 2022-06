A Mathura court on Tuesday sentenced a youth to 20 years' prison for raping a five-year-old girl in a rural area here about four years ago, a court official said. The convict was underage when he committed the rape in 2017, he said. The sentence was awarded on the basis of the recommendation made by the Juvenile Justice Board, which said that the accused, a juvenile at the time of the crime, be tried as an adult owing to the gravity of the crime, the official said. The incident took place February 15, 2017, when the convict took the girl playing near her house to a desolate spot and raped her, said Additional District Government Counsel Subhash Chandra Chaturvedi The family found the victim bleeding from private parts and took her to a hospital and lodged a complaint with the police.