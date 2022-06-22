Wednesday, June 22, 2022
     
  4. Haryana municipal election results LIVE: BJP wins Kundli council, defeats AAP by 77 votes
Haryana municipal election results LIVE: BJP wins Kundli council, defeats AAP by 77 votes

Haryana municipal election results 2022 Live updates: Polling for Haryana Municipal Elections 2022 was held on June 19 for the posts of president and members of all wards of 28 Municipal Committees and 18 Municipal Councils.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Sonipat Updated on: June 22, 2022 10:49 IST
Image Source : PTI

Gurugram: Voters stand in queues to cast their vote during Haryana Municipal elections, at Sohna, in Gurugram, Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for Haryana Municipal Corporation Election began on Wednesday morning amid tight security. Voting for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities of the state was held on Sunday (June 19). Over 70 per cent polling was recorded on the day of voting. The polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm, and according to report available at 6:30 pm, 70.40 percent polling was recorded. Dhanpat Singh said polling remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere. The highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari, he said. In comparison, Bhiwani and Jhajjar municipal councils recorded slightly lower percentages at 63.6 and 61.60. While the ruling BJP-JJP alliance as well as the Aam Aadmi Party fought the polls on party symbols, many Congressmen entered the fray as independents.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Haryana Municipal Election Results

  • Jun 22, 2022 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    BJP candidate Shimla Devi wins Kundli council, defeats AAP by 77 votes

    BJP backed Shimla Devi defeated AAP's Anjali by 77 votes for President post from Kundli municipal council in Sonepat district.

  • Jun 22, 2022 10:44 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Independent candidate Satish Kararia leading from Assandh

    Independent Satish Kararia is leading KATARIA by 518 votes and BJP's Kamaljeet Ladi is trailing for the President's post of Assandh Municipal Committee.

  • Jun 22, 2022 10:44 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Sadhaura council: BJP wins ward 1, AAP loses

    BJP's Daisy Sharma won ward 1 of the Sadhaura council with a margin of 89 votes, defeating AAP's candidate Babli.

     

  • Jun 22, 2022 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    CM Khattar's advisor's son loses polls

    Gaurav Bedi, son of CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s Adviser Krishan Bedi lost from ward number 9 of Shahbad Municipal council.

  • Jun 22, 2022 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Priti Khanna leading from Ratia MC

    Independent candidate Priti Khanna leading from Ratia MC for the post of president.

  • Jun 22, 2022 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Total 185 candidates in the fray

    A total of 185 candidates are in the fray for the post of president including 85 females.

  • Jun 22, 2022 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    BJP’s Bakshi Ram Saini leading from Charkhi Dadri

    BJP candidate Bakshi Ram Saini is leading from the Charkhi Dadri seat. He is leading for the post of chairperson.

  • Jun 22, 2022 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Haryana Municipal Elections: Counting underway

    The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 begins and the result will be announced today.

  • Jun 22, 2022 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Ruling BJP eyes maximum gains in Haryana

    The main battle is betweeen the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress. Apart from this, stakes are also high for the AAP in the state.

  • Jun 22, 2022 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Highest polling percentage of 84. 6 recorded in Bawal

    The highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari, he said. In comparison, Bhiwani and Jhajjar municipal councils recorded slightly lower percentages at 63.6 and 61.60.

  • Jun 22, 2022 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Counting of votes for Haryana civic polls today

    The results of Haryana Municipal Elections that took place on June 19, will be declared today. Polling remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

