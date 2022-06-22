Haryana municipal election results LIVE: BJP wins Kundli council, defeats AAP by 77 votes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gurugram: Voters stand in queues to cast their vote during Haryana Municipal elections, at Sohna, in Gurugram, Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for Haryana Municipal Corporation Election began on Wednesday morning amid tight security. Voting for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities of the state was held on Sunday (June 19). Over 70 per cent polling was recorded on the day of voting. The polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm, and according to report available at 6:30 pm, 70.40 percent polling was recorded. Dhanpat Singh said polling remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere. The highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari, he said. In comparison, Bhiwani and Jhajjar municipal councils recorded slightly lower percentages at 63.6 and 61.60. While the ruling BJP-JJP alliance as well as the Aam Aadmi Party fought the polls on party symbols, many Congressmen entered the fray as independents.

