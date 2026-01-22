Kerala Election: BJP strengthens poll push as Twenty20 party joins NDA ahead of PM Modi's visit Besides, the Thamarakshan-led faction of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS), headed by former MLA AV Thamarakshan also joined the NDA.

Thiruvananthapuram:

In a significant boost to the BJP ahead of Kerala’s Assembly elections, the Twenty20 party has formally joined the NDA alliance. Twenty20 party chief Sabu M Jacob on Thursday met with BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar to announce his party’s support for the NDA.

Chandrasekhar welcomed the alliance, stating that Sabu’s vision aligns closely with the NDA. He said that Sabu’s participation would strengthen efforts toward building a developed Kerala.

“Happy to welcome Shri Sabu M. Jacob and Twenty20 to the NDA! The BJP/NDA under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji is the natural alliance for anyone who believes in development, progress, and genuine public service.I admire Sabu ji not only as a successful entrepreneur and job creator, but also as a political leader who, through Twenty20, has practiced problem-solving politics focused on the everyday issues of ordinary Malayalees,” Chandrasekhar posted on X.

“His decision to join the NDA clearly shows that our vision of a #VikasitaKeralam is resonating across Kerala. Sabu ji brings with him the same political DNA that defines the BJP/NDA: Development, Performance, Efficiency, and Corruption-Free Governance. The journey towards a #VikasitaKeralam just got stronger,” he added.

Besides, the Thamarakshan-led faction of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS), headed by former MLA AV Thamarakshan also joined the NDA.

Notably, BJP is pushing hard to improve its performance in Kerala. The saffron party recently performed well in local body polls in the state and managed to grab the mayoral post in Thiruvananthapuram.

PM Modi to visit Kerala on Friday

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Kerala on Friday to reinforce BJP’s poll push. He will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and flag off various developmental projects in Thiruvananthapuram. He will also hold a public meeting.

Kerala is set to witness Assembly polls after a few months, however, the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule.