COVID: India registers 12,249 fresh cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 81,687.

Highlights According to ICMR, over 85 crore samples have been tested up to June 21 for COVID

An increase of 2,374 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,903

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 12,249 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 22), the country saw a total of 9,862 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.61 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,25,055.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 81,687, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 79,313.

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,374 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,903. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on June 22 recorded was 3.94 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,88,36,977 samples have been tested up to June 21 for COVID-19. Of these 3,10,623 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a jump in its daily Covid cases on Tuesday after the state recorded 3,659 fresh infections with one fatality. The addition to the tally was 1,305 or 55 per cent more than the 2,354 cases reported on Monday.

A health department official said that the covid tally stands at 79,41,762 cases while the death toll is at 1,47,889. Maharashtra's recovery count stood at 77,68,958 after the discharge of 3,356 persons in the last 24 hours.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.86 per cent, and the positivity rate stood at 10.13 per cent. With 36,094 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,16,65,314, as per the data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 7941762; fresh cases 3659; death toll 147889; recoveries 77,68,958; active cases 24915; total tests 8,16,65,314.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 1 9933 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 298 5 2305410 20 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 64214 1 296 4 Assam 128 24 716258 2 7988 5 Bihar 313 4 818736 31 12256 6 Chandigarh 342 20 91595 25 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 463 31 1138639 38 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5375 167 1891536 1221 26238 6 6 10 Goa 761 21 242635 57 3833 11 Gujarat 1461 87 1215453 130 10946 12 Haryana 3103 118 996559 566 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 192 29 281137 21 4138 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 169 6 449598 12 4753 1 1 15 Jharkhand 111 3 430117 8 5319 16 Karnataka 4928 107 3916320 637 40113 17 Kerala*** 23145 709 6508850 2072 69889 5 5 18 Ladakh 27 28063 5 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 435 15 1032432 56 10740 21 Maharashtra 24613 867 7765602 1485 147888 2 2 22 Manipur 3 1 135123 2120 23 Meghalaya 39 4 92241 4 1594 24 Mizoram 129 14 227921 32 701 25 Nagaland 1 1 34740 1 761 26 Odisha 292 1279479 46 9126 27 Puducherry 129 1 163982 7 1962 28 Punjab 593 27 743030 52 17759 29 Rajasthan 676 5 1276966 62 9561 30 Sikkim 9 3 38730 3 453 31 Tamil Nadu 3951 429 3419583 257 38026 32 Telangana 2117 91 790073 155 4111 33 Tripura 1 99966 923 34 Uttarakhand 605 2 429983 10 7695 35 Uttar Pradesh 2825 285 2058614 180 23527 1 1 36 West Bengal 2044 131 1998888 92 21209 1 1 Total# 79313 2613 42715193 7293 524890 9 5 17 ***Kerala 8-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 1 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

