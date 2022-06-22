Wednesday, June 22, 2022
     
COVID: India registers 12,249 fresh cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 81,687

COVID-19 in India: The total active cases of COVID have risen to 81,687, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2022 9:49 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, over 85 crore samples have been tested up to June 21 for COVID
  • An increase of 2,374 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,903

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 12,249 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 22), the country saw a total of 9,862 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.61 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,25,055.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 81,687, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 79,313. 

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,374 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,903. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on June 22 recorded was 3.94 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,88,36,977 samples have been tested up to June 21 for COVID-19. Of these 3,10,623 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a jump in its daily Covid cases on Tuesday after the state recorded 3,659 fresh infections with one fatality. The addition to the tally was 1,305 or 55 per cent more than the 2,354 cases reported on Monday.

A health department official said that the covid tally stands at 79,41,762 cases while the death toll is at 1,47,889. Maharashtra's recovery count stood at 77,68,958 after the discharge of 3,356 persons in the last 24 hours.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.86 per cent, and the positivity rate stood at 10.13 per cent. With 36,094 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,16,65,314, as per the data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 7941762; fresh cases 3659; death toll 147889; recoveries 77,68,958; active cases 24915; total tests 8,16,65,314. 

ALSO READ: Varanasi airport uses Sanskrit for COVID-19 announcement, netizens say 'great initiative'

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 9933 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 298 2305410 20  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64214 296      
4 Assam 128 24  716258 7988      
5 Bihar 313 818736 31  12256      
6 Chandigarh 342 20  91595 25  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 463 31  1138639 38  14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5375 167  1891536 1221  26238   6
10 Goa 761 21  242635 57  3833      
11 Gujarat 1461 87  1215453 130  10946      
12 Haryana 3103 118  996559 566  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 192 29  281137 21  4138   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 169 449598 12  4753   1
15 Jharkhand 111 430117 5319      
16 Karnataka 4928 107  3916320 637  40113      
17 Kerala*** 23145 709  6508850 2072  69889   5 5
18 Ladakh 27   28063 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 435 15  1032432 56  10740      
21 Maharashtra 24613 867  7765602 1485  147888   2
22 Manipur 3 135123   2120      
23 Meghalaya 39 92241 1594      
24 Mizoram 129 14  227921 32  701      
25 Nagaland 1 34740 761      
26 Odisha 292   1279479 46  9126      
27 Puducherry 129 163982 1962      
28 Punjab 593 27  743030 52  17759      
29 Rajasthan 676 1276966 62  9561      
30 Sikkim 9 38730 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 3951 429  3419583 257  38026      
32 Telangana 2117 91  790073 155  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99966   923      
34 Uttarakhand 605 429983 10  7695      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2825 285  2058614 180  23527   1
36 West Bengal 2044 131  1998888 92  21209   1
Total# 79313 2613  42715193 7293  524890 5 17
***Kerala 8-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 1 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: COVID: Women are 22 per cent more likely to suffer from long infection than men, claims study

