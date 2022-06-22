COVID: India registers 12,249 fresh cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 81,687. 

Highlights
- According to ICMR, over 85 crore samples have been tested up to June 21 for COVID
- An increase of 2,374 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,903
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 12,249 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (June 22), the country saw a total of 9,862 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.61 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,27,25,055.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 81,687, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 79,313.
Jump in active cases:
An increase of 2,374 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,903. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on June 22 recorded was 3.94 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,88,36,977 samples have been tested up to June 21 for COVID-19. Of these 3,10,623 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a jump in its daily Covid cases on Tuesday after the state recorded 3,659 fresh infections with one fatality. The addition to the tally was 1,305 or 55 per cent more than the 2,354 cases reported on Monday.
A health department official said that the covid tally stands at 79,41,762 cases while the death toll is at 1,47,889. Maharashtra's recovery count stood at 77,68,958 after the discharge of 3,356 persons in the last 24 hours.
State health department data showed the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.86 per cent, and the positivity rate stood at 10.13 per cent. With 36,094 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,16,65,314, as per the data.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 7941762; fresh cases 3659; death toll 147889; recoveries 77,68,958; active cases 24915; total tests 8,16,65,314.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|1
|9933
|5
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|298
|5
|2305410
|20
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|64214
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|128
|24
|716258
|2
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|313
|4
|818736
|31
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|342
|20
|91595
|25
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|463
|31
|1138639
|38
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5375
|167
|1891536
|1221
|26238
|6
|6
|10
|Goa
|761
|21
|242635
|57
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|1461
|87
|1215453
|130
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|3103
|118
|996559
|566
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|192
|29
|281137
|21
|4138
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|169
|6
|449598
|12
|4753
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|111
|3
|430117
|8
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|4928
|107
|3916320
|637
|40113
|17
|Kerala***
|23145
|709
|6508850
|2072
|69889
|5
|5
|18
|Ladakh
|27
|28063
|5
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|435
|15
|1032432
|56
|10740
|21
|Maharashtra
|24613
|867
|7765602
|1485
|147888
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|3
|1
|135123
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|39
|4
|92241
|4
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|129
|14
|227921
|32
|701
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|1
|34740
|1
|761
|26
|Odisha
|292
|1279479
|46
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|129
|1
|163982
|7
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|593
|27
|743030
|52
|17759
|29
|Rajasthan
|676
|5
|1276966
|62
|9561
|30
|Sikkim
|9
|3
|38730
|3
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3951
|429
|3419583
|257
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|2117
|91
|790073
|155
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99966
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|605
|2
|429983
|10
|7695
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2825
|285
|2058614
|180
|23527
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2044
|131
|1998888
|92
|21209
|1
|1
|Total#
|79313
|2613
|42715193
|7293
|524890
|9
|5
|17
|***Kerala 8-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 0 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 7 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 1 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
