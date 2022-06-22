Wednesday, June 22, 2022
     
  4. Good news for students! DU announces 2nd phase of internal exams for those who missed previously

Good news for students! DU announces 2nd phase of internal exams for those who missed previously

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2022 14:32 IST
Image Source : PTI

Good news for students! DU announces 2nd phase of internal exams for those who missed previously

Highlights

  • Second phase of internal examinations was announced by DU today.
  • The previous round of physical mode examination took place in May and June.
  • However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including COVID-19.

Delhi University on Tuesday announced the second phase of internal examinations for students who missed the exam previously, in May-June. The provision applies to both undergraduate and postgraduate students who could not take the paper previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons. The university said the registration for the examination will begin from June 29.

The previous round of physical mode examination for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes took place in May and June. This was the first time in two years that the university resumed the physical mode of examination.

However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including COVID-19.

"The attendance was around 97 per cent during the examination. Only a few students haven't given the examination due to various reasons. The working Group of the Examinations has decided to conduct the second phase of Examinations," said DS Rawat, the Dean of Examination.

The notification read the university has decided to conduct the second phase examinations for IV/VI/VIII semester for all under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) programmes including students of School of Open Learning (SOL), for "leftover students" who could not write examinations which were held in May/June 2022 due to Covid-19 Pandemic and other reasons.

In the case of students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), separate provision will be made for registration by SOL, the varsity said.

 

