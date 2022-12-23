Delhi traffic police issues advisory as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter national capital | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and others during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Sohna, Haryana, Friday, December 23, 2022.

Delhi traffic police on Friday issued a traffic advisory as Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra gears to enter the national capital on Saturday.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter Delhi around 6:30 am from the Badarpur Border and is expected to reach Jai Dev Ashram Chowk around 10:30 am. The padyatris are expected to end the walk for the day at Red Fort around 4:30 pm.

During the yatra, Badarpur flyover, Mitha Pur Chowk, Prahlad Pur Red Light, MB Road, Apollo flyover, Mathura Road, Mathura Road, Okhla Mod red light, Modi Mill flyover, NFC Red Light, Ashram Chowk, Mool Chand, Andrews Ganj, AIIMS, will be affected, it said.

Rahul Gandhi and other leaders along with party supporters will be on a nine-day break after they reach Delhi on December 24 as the first phase of the padyatra ends.

During this break, 'Bharat Yatris' will go home in their respective states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Manipur, and nearly 70 containers that are moving with the yatra will go for maintenance and for making necessary arrangements in them in view of the cold.

Meanwhile, Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, family members of freedom fighters and top Congress leaders are expected to join Rahul Gandhi in the Delhi leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday, party sources said.

Addressing the MKM office-bearers last week, Haasan had said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi and that, he would participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 in the national capital.

"People from different fields will be joining the yatra that will enter Badarpur border at 6 am. We will then walk towards Ashram via Apollo hospital and thereafter, the yatris will have a lunch break and will rest for a while. We will resume our yatra at 1 pm from Ashram," Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said.

