Congress leader Jagdish Tytler makes U-turn, says won't take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

In a statement made today, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler said that he would not be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Rahul Gandhi's mission is more important and that's why I have decided not to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Tytler said. This is in contradiction to his statement which he made earlier saying that he would be a part of the yatra.

In a meeting of the Delhi Congress unit held on Monday Tytler said, "We will participate because we are in favour of what he (Rahul Gandhi) is doing. So, we will participate in a big way.”

"Is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots ) against me? CBI has also given me clearance. Some are only doing politics...Yes, will join the (Bharat Jodo Yatra), and I will be with the party until my last breath," Tytler said further.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Punjab minister Pargat Singh had earlier suggested that Tytler should avoid joining the yatra. "Looking at the sentiments of the people of Punjab, he should avoid joining the yatra," Singh had said.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, was reportedly sidelined by the Congress high command after his name cropped up in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, it will move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

