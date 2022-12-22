BJP's idea to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi responds to Health Minister's Covid alert letter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Deepender Singh Hooda, activist Yogendra Yadav and others during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Haryana's Nuh district.

Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra: Days after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Rahul Gandhi asking him to ensure Covid protocol is followed in his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former Congress president has responded. Speaking at a public rally Nuh, Haryana on Thursday (December 22) Rahul Gandhi described the health minister's letter as an attempt to stop his march.

"It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying COVID is coming and stop the (Bharat Jodo) Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are scared of India's truth," Rahul Gandhi said.

ALSO READ: ‘Please postpone ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if…’: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said the party will follow all Covid guidelines, but Yatra won't be suspended or stopped.

Mandaviya, in his letter to Rahul Gandhi, had urged him to ensure that Covid guidelines are followed otherwise he should suspend the Yatra in 'national interest'.

"I request (Rahul Gandhi) that Covid protocol, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate. "If this Covid protocol cannot be followed, then, in view of the public health emergency, and to save the country from the Covid pandemic, I request you to suspend the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the national interest," the letter dated December 20 stated.

The Congress had reacted sharply over the Health Minister's letter citing PM Modi's election rallies in Gujarat. "The BJP is taking out yatras in Karnataka and Rajasthan. Has the Health Minister sent a letter to them?" Congress spokersperson Pawan Khera told the media.

ALSO READ: ‘Ab aap chronology samajhiye’: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh links government’s Covid action to Bharat Jodo Yatra

"Was Modi ji wearing a mask when he went door to door to seek votes in Gujarat?" another Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked.

Latest India News