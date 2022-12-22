‘Ab aap chronology samajhiye’: Congress’ Jairam Ramesh links government’s Covid action to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jairam Ramesh targeted Modi government.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday targeted Modi government over Centre’s sudden series of actions in the wake of the detection of Omicron sub-variant BF.7. He said 4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat and Odisha in July, September and November but actions are being taken now as Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is about to enter Delhi. He sarcastically said ‘Ab aap chronology samajhiye’ (‘Chrolology samajhiye’ was a popular political rhetoric coined by Home Minister Amit Shah against the Opposition first during anti-NRC protests and later during Pegasus row).

“4 cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat & Odisha in July, Sept & Nov. Health Minister writes a letter to @RahulGandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. #BharatJodoYatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samajhiye…,” Ramesh teweeted.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s letter triggers politics over Covid

In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, Health Miniter Mansukh Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan -- P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel -- have flagged concerns and requested him that Covid protocols, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate.

Citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over spread of coronavirus, Mandaviya has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

Ashok Gehlot hit back at Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said there was impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country that is why they (BJP leaders) are scared.

“There's impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country. I have seen the letter of Union health min Mansukh Mandaviya, they are scared we can see their condition. BJP itself is quite disturbed. Few days ago JP Nadda's Aakrosh rally failed severely in state,” Gehlot said.

“Lakhs of people are joining the yatra. Central government is so scared that Union ministers are writing such letters. Our yatra is going on and will further continue ahead,” the Rajasthan CM added

Reacting to Mandaviya's letter, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked Bharatiya Janta Party, did PM Modi followed Covid protocols during the Gujarat election campaigns.

"I want to ask BJP, did PM Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat Polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert the public's attention," he said.

"I haven't seen the letter but what are the COVID protocols today? We don't seem to be having any enforceable COVID protocols in any other public gatherings. Why this sudden attention to Bharat Jodo Yatra if not that it is rankling the BJP?," said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes on Thursday

Meanwhile, Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Malab village in this district on the second day of its Haryana leg on Thursday with senior leaders from the state joining the former party chief in the march, braving the morning chill. The Yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan.

Gandhi was joined by senior leaders including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Karan Singh Dalal and others. Clad in a T-shirt and a pair of trousers, Gandhi was also joined by several others Congress leaders from Nuh district. Many common people also turned up to be part of the Yatra.

During the day on Thursday, the yatra will pass through Ghasera village in Nuh before taking an evening break at Ambedkar Chowk, Sohna, in Gurugram district and night halt at Lakhwas Sohna near Ballabhgarh Mor.

(With PTI input)

