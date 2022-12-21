‘Please postpone ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if…’: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/TWITTER The government urges Congress leaders to follow Covid norms during the padyatra.

A letter written by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot surfaced on Wednesday in which he urged them to follow Covid norms during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

In the letter, Mandaviya stated that the COVID guidelines should be strictly followed during the ongoing padyatra. "Use of masks-sanitisers must be implemented and only vaccinated people should be allowed to participate in the padyatra," the letter read.

The Union Health Minister also requested that if following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency.

Congress slams Centre

Reacting to Mandaviya's letter, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked Bharatiya Janta Party did PM Modi followed Covid protocols during the Gujarat election campaigns.

"I want to ask BJP did PM Modi follow Covid protocols during Gujarat Polls? I think Mansukh Mandaviya is not liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra but people are liking it and joining it. Mandaviya has been deputed to divert public's attention," he said.

"I haven't seen the letter but what are the COVID protocols today? We don't seem to be having any enforceable COVID protocols in any other public gatherings. Why this sudden attention to Bharat Jodo Yatra if not that it is rankling the BJP?," said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

