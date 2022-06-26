Assam Flood: IAF airlifts 96 tonnes of relief material in affected areas | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IAF (TWITTER) Aerial view of flood affected areas in Assam.

Highlights IAF airlifted relief material using aerial platforms in continuation with its HADR operation

IAF have been conducting flood relief operations in Assam and Meghalaya since June 21

IAF had utilised C-130, An-32, Mi 17V5, Mi 171V, Mi17s and ALH extensively for continuing operation

Assam Flood news updates : The Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted at least 96 tonnes of relief material on Saturday (June 25) using the aerial platforms in continuation with its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operation in Assam and Meghalaya, the IAF said on Sunday (June 26).

"In continuation of HADR efforts to provide relief and succour in Assam and Meghalaya, IAF has airlifted 96 Ton of relief material on 25 Jun 2022 using various aerial platforms, flying 37 hours in 46 sorties," the IAF tweeted.

According to the IAF, they have been conducting flood relief operations in Assam and Meghalaya since June 21.

"Continuing its efforts to provide relief to the flood-affected populace of Assam and Meghalaya since past 4 days, IAF has airlifted 203 Tonnes of relief material in 74 HADR missions while also rescuing 253 stranded personnel utilising various helicopter and transport aircraft," it said in another tweet.

Image Source : PTI. Villagers use a banana raft to cross a flooded street, in Nagaon district of Assam, Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The IAF had utilised C-130, An-32, Mi 17V5, Mi 171V, Mi17s and ALH extensively for continuing its flood relief operations in Assam and Meghalaya. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has flown around 74 missions, rescued 253 persons who were stranded in the flood in Assam and have dropped over 200 tonnes of relief material as part of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operation to the state, IAF informed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday had informed that the overall flood situation in Assam has improved but over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts continue to remain affected due to the natural calamity in the state.

According to ASDMA, the flood situation in Assam remained grim with four more people losing their lives and 25.10 lakh suffering, while Silchar town in Cachar district continued to be under water for the seventh consecutive day.

The fresh fatalities, reported in Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang and Golaghat districts, pushed the number of deaths due to floods and landslides in Assam this year to 122.

The number of people remaining affected by the floods, however, dipped to 25.10 lakh in 27 districts from 33.03 lakh in 28 districts on the previous day, as per a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The water levels in most of the rivers are maintaining a receding trend although Brahmaputra and Kopili are flowing above the danger mark in Dhubri and Nagaon respectively.

Image Source : PTI. A man stands ouside his house in a flooded locality, in Kamrup district of Assam, Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

In Silchar town, submerged for the last six days due to breach in a dyke at Betkundi, efforts are on to evacuate marooned people to safety with priority being given to ailing persons, Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli.

A pregnant woman, several patients who undergo dialysis daily and those suffering from major illnesses have been shifted during the day.

Packets containing food, drinking water bottles and other essential items were airdropped at different places of the town by Indian Air Force helicopters and this will continue till the situation improves, she said.

Two drones have been deployed over Silchar for carrying out the flood inundation mapping as well as to provide relief materials to the affected people.

Eight NDRF teams comprising 207 personnel from Itanagar and Bhubaneswar along with an Indian Army team of 120 jawans have been deployed in Silchar.

