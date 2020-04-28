Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: With 82 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1259; death toll at 31

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1259 after 82 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday. Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts the major hotbeds in the state continued to register fresh cases in tens. With the latest updates, Kurnool district maintained its lead over Guntur district in terms of number of positive cases. Andhra Pradesh's 757 cases put it at number 9 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India.

Out of the new cases, 40 cases were reported from Kurnool. Besides that, 17 from Guntur, 13 from Krishna district, 7 cases from Kadapa, and one each from Ananthpur and Chittoor.

According to the medical bulletin, 5783 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and out of these 82 were found positive.

The state has so far seen 31 deaths due to the virus. At least 258 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, 970 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Image Source : ANI District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

