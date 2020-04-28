Image Source : PTI Karnataka: With 8 new coronavirus cases, state's tally rises to 520; death toll at 20

Eight new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 520, out of which 198 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 20 have died, the state government said on Tuesday.

"Eight new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 520 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 19 deaths and 198 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Out of the new cases, six cases were reported from Kalaburgi, and one each from Bengaluru Urban, and Dagad.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

