Karnataka Coronavirus Hotspots: Full list of red, orange and green zones

Karnataka Red Zones: Karnataka govt has identified at least 16 districts as coronavirus hotspots as coronavirus confirmed cases continued to rise. With 9 more cases on Monday, the state's tally of positive cases rose to 512, including 299 active cases, 193 recovered and 20 dead. Karnataka's 30 districts have been divided into 4 - 6 red, 5 each in orange and yellow, and 10 green, as they have zero coronavirus cases till date.
"The 6 hotspots or red spots, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, will continue to be in lockdown, with more easing of the restrictions to be decided by the Centre," said the official.
Coronavirus Hotspots in Karnataka List:
According to the list released by the union health ministry, a total of 8 districts from the state have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots/ containment zones.
- Bengaluru Urban
- Mysuru
- Belagavi
- Dakshina Kannada
- Bidar
- Kalaburugi
- Bagalkot
- Dharward
Karnataka Green Zone: 10 districts as non-containment zone
- Chamrajnagar
- Chikmagalur
- Hassan
- Haveri
- Kolar
- Koppala
- Raichur
- Ramanagar
- Shimoga
- Yadgiri
Karnataka COVID-19 Cases: Cluster-wise Classification of Districts
|Hotspot Districts
|
Cluster Hotspot Districts
|
Non-Hotspot Districts
|
Green Districts
|
Bengaluru Urban
|
Kalaburugi
|
Mandya
|
Chikkamagalur
|
Mysuru
|
Bagalkot
|
Bengaluru Rural
|
Ramanagar
|
Belagavi
|
Dakshina Kannada
|
Ballari
|
Hassan
|
Dharwad
|
Davanagere
|
Chamarajanagar
|
Bidar
|
Udupi
|
Kolar
|
Gadag
|
Raichur
|
Tumakuru
|
Koppala
|
Kodagu
|
Yadgiri
The Karnataka government would draw an exit plan ahead of the extended lockdown's ending on May 3, an official said on Monday. "The state government will draw an exit plan this week and submit it to the Centre for approval and implementation after the 19-day extended lockdown ends on May 3," the official told IANS.
The blueprint for the exit plan is in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to the southern state during his interaction with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa through video conferencing earlier in the day.
Hotspot Towns within COVID-19 Containment Zones / Districts
|
Hotspot In Karnataka – Town-Wise List
|
District
|
Hotspot Towns
|
Belagavi
|
Belagavi
|
Bagalkot
|
Bagalokot
|
Bidar
|
Bidar
|
Kalaburgi
|
Kalaburugi
|
Wadi
|
Shahabad
|
Basavakalyana
|
Mysuru
|
Mysuru
|
Nanjanagud
|
Mandya
|
Mandya
|
Malavalli
|
Vijayapura
|
Vijayapura
|
Mudhol
|
Jamakhandi