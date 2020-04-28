Karnataka Coronavirus Hotspots: Full list of red, orange and green zones

Tuesday, April 28, 2020
     
Karnataka Red Zones: Karnataka govt has identified at least 16 districts as coronavirus hotspots as coronavirus confirmed cases continued to rise. here is a list of COVID-19 hotspot/containment zone identified by the government

New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2020 11:05 IST
Karnataka Red Zones: Karnataka govt has identified at least 16 districts as coronavirus hotspots as coronavirus confirmed cases continued to rise. With 9 more cases on Monday, the state's tally of positive cases rose to 512, including 299 active cases, 193 recovered and 20 dead. Karnataka's 30 districts have been divided into 4 - 6 red, 5 each in orange and yellow, and 10 green, as they have zero coronavirus cases till date.

"The 6 hotspots or red spots, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, will continue to be in lockdown, with more easing of the restrictions to be decided by the Centre," said the official.

Coronavirus Hotspots in Karnataka List:

According to the list released by the union health ministry, a total of 8 districts from the state have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots/ containment zones.

  • Bengaluru Urban
  • Mysuru
  • Belagavi
  • Dakshina Kannada
  • Bidar
  • Kalaburugi
  • Bagalkot
  • Dharward

Karnataka Green Zone: 10 districts as non-containment zone

  • Chamrajnagar
  • Chikmagalur
  • Hassan
  • Haveri
  • Kolar
  • Koppala
  • Raichur
  • Ramanagar
  • Shimoga
  • Yadgiri

Karnataka COVID-19 Cases: Cluster-wise Classification of Districts

Hotspot Districts

Cluster Hotspot Districts

Non-Hotspot Districts

Green Districts

Bengaluru Urban

Kalaburugi

Mandya

Chikkamagalur

Mysuru

Bagalkot

Bengaluru Rural

Ramanagar

Belagavi

Dakshina Kannada

Ballari

Hassan
 

Dharwad

Davanagere

Chamarajanagar
 

Bidar

Udupi

Kolar
   

Gadag

Raichur
   

Tumakuru

Koppala
   

Kodagu

Yadgiri

 

The Karnataka government would draw an exit plan ahead of the extended lockdown's ending on May 3, an official said on Monday. "The state government will draw an exit plan this week and submit it to the Centre for approval and implementation after the 19-day extended lockdown ends on May 3," the official told IANS.

The blueprint for the exit plan is in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to the southern state during his interaction with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa through video conferencing earlier in the day.

Hotspot Towns within COVID-19 Containment Zones / Districts

Hotspot In Karnataka – Town-Wise List

District

Hotspot Towns

Belagavi

Belagavi

Bagalkot

Bagalokot

Bidar

Bidar

Kalaburgi

Kalaburugi

Wadi

Shahabad

Basavakalyana

Mysuru

Mysuru

Nanjanagud

Mandya

Mandya

Malavalli

Vijayapura

Vijayapura

Mudhol

Jamakhandi

 

 

 

