Karnataka Coronavirus Hotspots: Full list of red, orange and green zones

Karnataka Red Zones: Karnataka govt has identified at least 16 districts as coronavirus hotspots as coronavirus confirmed cases continued to rise. With 9 more cases on Monday, the state's tally of positive cases rose to 512, including 299 active cases, 193 recovered and 20 dead. Karnataka's 30 districts have been divided into 4 - 6 red, 5 each in orange and yellow, and 10 green, as they have zero coronavirus cases till date.

"The 6 hotspots or red spots, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, will continue to be in lockdown, with more easing of the restrictions to be decided by the Centre," said the official.

Coronavirus Hotspots in Karnataka List:

According to the list released by the union health ministry, a total of 8 districts from the state have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots/ containment zones.

Bengaluru Urban

Mysuru

Belagavi

Dakshina Kannada

Bidar

Kalaburugi

Bagalkot

Dharward

Karnataka Green Zone: 10 districts as non-containment zone

Chamrajnagar

Chikmagalur

Hassan

Haveri

Kolar

Koppala

Raichur

Ramanagar

Shimoga

Yadgiri

Karnataka COVID-19 Cases: Cluster-wise Classification of Districts

Hotspot Districts Cluster Hotspot Districts Non-Hotspot Districts Green Districts Bengaluru Urban Kalaburugi Mandya Chikkamagalur Mysuru Bagalkot Bengaluru Rural Ramanagar Belagavi Dakshina Kannada Ballari Hassan Dharwad Davanagere Chamarajanagar Bidar Udupi Kolar Gadag Raichur Tumakuru Koppala Kodagu Yadgiri

The Karnataka government would draw an exit plan ahead of the extended lockdown's ending on May 3, an official said on Monday. "The state government will draw an exit plan this week and submit it to the Centre for approval and implementation after the 19-day extended lockdown ends on May 3," the official told IANS.

The blueprint for the exit plan is in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to the southern state during his interaction with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa through video conferencing earlier in the day.

Hotspot Towns within COVID-19 Containment Zones / Districts

Hotspot In Karnataka – Town-Wise List District Hotspot Towns Belagavi Belagavi Bagalkot Bagalokot Bidar Bidar Kalaburgi Kalaburugi Wadi Shahabad Basavakalyana Mysuru Mysuru Nanjanagud Mandya Mandya Malavalli Vijayapura Vijayapura Mudhol Jamakhandi

