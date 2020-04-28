Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 cases cross 2,300-mark, death toll at 113. Check district-wise list

With 209 more coronavirus positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 2,300-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,330 including 113 deaths while 368 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Tuesday. Indore continues to be the epicenter of coronavirus in the state with 1,372 positive cases after the district recorded 165 more cases.

Meanwhile, Harda district reported its first positive case of coronavirus. At present, a total of 27 districts in Madhya Pradesh have coronavirus cases.

Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients

Districts Cases Deaths Recovered Indore 1372 63 134 Bhopal 428 12 139 Khargaon 61 06 12 Ujjain 119 17 05 Shivpuri 02 02 Jabalpur 69 01 07 Morena 13 13 Chindwara 05 01 Gwalior 04 02 Badwani 24 10 Betul 01 Vidisha 13 13 Sheopur 04 02 Hoshangabad 33 02 09 Khandwa 36 01 12 Raisen 33 01 Dewas 24 06 05 Dhar 36 01 Sagar 05 01 Shajapur 06 01 Mandsaur 09 02 Tikamgad 02 Ratlam 13 Satna 02 Agarmalwa 11 01 Alirajpur 03 Dindori 01 Harda 01

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: With 8 new coronavirus cases, state's tally rises to 520; death toll at 20

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage