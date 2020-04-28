Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 cases cross 2,300-mark, death toll at 113. Check district-wise list

With 209 more coronavirus positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 2,300-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,330 including 113 deaths while 368 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Tuesday. Indore continues to be the epicenter of coronavirus in the state with 1,372 positive cases after the district recorded 165 more cases.
Meanwhile, Harda district reported its first positive case of coronavirus. At present, a total of 27 districts in Madhya Pradesh have coronavirus cases.
Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients
|Districts
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Indore
|1372
|63
|134
|Bhopal
|428
|12
|139
|Khargaon
|61
|06
|12
|Ujjain
|119
|17
|05
|Shivpuri
|02
|02
|Jabalpur
|69
|01
|07
|Morena
|13
|13
|Chindwara
|05
|01
|Gwalior
|04
|02
|Badwani
|24
|10
|Betul
|01
|Vidisha
|13
|13
|Sheopur
|04
|02
|Hoshangabad
|33
|02
|09
|Khandwa
|36
|01
|12
|Raisen
|33
|01
|Dewas
|24
|06
|05
|Dhar
|36
|01
|Sagar
|05
|01
|Shajapur
|06
|01
|Mandsaur
|09
|02
|Tikamgad
|02
|Ratlam
|13
|Satna
|02
|Agarmalwa
|11
|01
|Alirajpur
|03
|Dindori
|01
|Harda
|01
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday.
The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.
