Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 cases cross 2,300-mark, death toll at 113. Check district-wise list

With 209 more coronavirus positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 2,300-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,330 including 113 deaths while 368 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Tuesday. 

New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2020 13:23 IST
With 209 more coronavirus positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 2,300-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 2,330 including 113 deaths while 368 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures by the health ministry on Tuesday. Indore continues to be the epicenter of coronavirus in the state with 1,372 positive cases after the district recorded 165 more cases. 

Meanwhile, Harda district reported its first positive case of coronavirus. At present, a total of 27 districts in Madhya Pradesh have coronavirus cases.

Madhya Pradesh district-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths and recovered patients 

Districts Cases Deaths  Recovered
Indore 1372 63 134
Bhopal 428 12 139
Khargaon 61 06 12
Ujjain 119 17 05
Shivpuri 02   02
Jabalpur 69 01 07
Morena 13   13
Chindwara  05 01  
Gwalior 04   02
Badwani 24   10
Betul 01    
Vidisha 13   13
Sheopur 04   02
Hoshangabad 33 02 09
Khandwa 36 01 12
Raisen 33   01
Dewas 24 06 05
Dhar 36 01  
Sagar 05   01
Shajapur 06   01
Mandsaur 09 02  
Tikamgad 02    
Ratlam 13    
Satna 02    
Agarmalwa 11 01  
Alirajpur 03    
Dindori 01    
Harda 01    

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. 

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

