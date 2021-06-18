Amit Shah likely to visit Gujarat on June 20-21

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit his home state Gujarat for two days on June 20 and 21, sources said on Thursday.

Though there has been no official communique about Shah's visit yet, but sources said the Home Minister is likely to inaugurate two flyovers near Gandhinagar on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway (SG Road), one over the Vaishnodevi Circle and the other at Khoraj.

These two flyovers will greatly reduce the traffic on SG Road. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel are expected to be present during the opening ceremony.

Shah is also expected to be present at a vaccination centre at Bodakdev in Gandhinagar, which is his parliamentary constituency, to give boost to the ongoing vaccination drive.

Shah is also likely to participate in a sapling plantation program in Thaltej.

